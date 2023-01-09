Haller eyes Dortmund debut after cancer - 'Everything is possible'

Striker Sebastien Haller aims to make his delayed Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga debut as soon as possible, after overcoming testicular cancer that has sidelined him since summer.



Haller said on Monday at Dortmund's winter break training camp in Marbella, Spain, that he is able to fully train with the team ahead of Dortmund's league restart on January 22 against Augsburg.



"You can see now that all the work in the last six months was worth it," he said.



Haller was diagnosed with testicular cancer during the pre-season and shortly after his arrival from Ajax Amsterdam. He underwent two operations and chemotherapy and is now not ruling out being able to play right away against Augsburg next week Sunday.



"If the coach and the medical staff should be of the opinion that I should play, then I will play," he said.



"Everything is possible. There are no limits in my head. I will do my best to be ready on January 22."



Haller may even get some first playing time in a friendly against second-tier Fortuna Düsseldorf on Tuesday.



Haller said that during his illness he was in regular contact with three other Bundesliga players who had been diagnosed with testicular cancer, Hertha Berlin players Jean-Paul Boetius and Marco Richter, as well as Timo Baumgartl of Union Berlin.



"Despite the same diagnosis, the disease progresses differently in everyone, but we were always able to give each other very valuable tips," Haller said.



Dortmund captain Marco Reus said he is having "goosebumps" seeing Haller back in training.



"We were so happy to have him back. The way he has come back with a mental strength is really great. But we'd all do well to give him a bit of time until he finds his rhythm," Reus said.



Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said that Haller could be a lot of value as Dortmund aim to rebound from a modest first part of the season they ended in sixth place, and nine points off the top, after losing their last two games.



"Sebastien is making a very good impression. He is looking strong and I like his movements," Kobel said.



Reus is also returning, from an ankle injury that made him miss the World Cup in Qatar, as coach Edin Terzic has a full squad available.



"I am feeling good and have taken part in all units. I am very happy the way things are going at the moment," Reus said.



"It wasn't easy because there were constant setbacks. I did a lot over Christmas to reach a good level. Now I am happy to be with the team and catch up. For that the training camp is good for me."



Reus hopes to play against Augsburg and said that now back at full strength the team must be ready to deliver from the outset.



"We must lay the foundations here for a very very good second part of the season because we have to make up a lot of ground. We must catch up from day one. There are no excuses," Reus said.



"We need more intensity, greed, commitment in one-on-one situations and we have to act as a unit again. There are simply too many games where we had outliers."

