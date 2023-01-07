Swiss Odermatt extends World Cup lead with giant slalom home win

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt extended his overall World Cup lead on Saturday by winning the giant slalom on home soil ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and Swiss compatriot Loic Meillard.

Odermatt, 25, who won the overall World Cup title last season, posted the fastest time in both runs to finish 0.73sec ahead of Kristoffersen with Meillard third at 1.66sec.

Odermatt stretched his overall World Cup lead with a 400-point advantage over Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde. Kristoffersen is a further 81 points adrift in third.























