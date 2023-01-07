RUDY GOBERTS BIG NIGHT PROPELS TIMBERWOLVES PAST CLIPPERS

Rudy Gobert tied a season high with 25 points and grabbed 21 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Los Angeles Clippers their season-worst fifth consecutive loss, 128-115 on Friday in Minneapolis.

Gobert's first 20/20 performance since Oct. 28 paved the way. D'Angelo Russell added 25 points as the Timberwolves cruised against the short-handed Clippers.

Los Angeles, playing the second night of a back-to-back set, was without Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to appear in both legs of a back-to-back this season. Paul George also was scratched from the lineup after playing limited minutes in the Clippers' blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

George was listed as questionable going into the Friday game because of a sore right hamstring.

Minnesota took advantage immediately, never trailing en route to its third consecutive win immediately following a six-game skid.

Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points while Kyle Anderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Timberwolves. Reserves Jaylen Nowell, Naz Reid and Taurean Prince chipped in 14, 10 and 10 points, respectively.

The balanced scoring propelled the Timberwolves to a lead of as many as 25 points. However, the night was not all positive for Minnesota.

Anthony Edwards -- the team's leading scorer on the season at 24.2 points per game -- had just five points when he exited midway through the third quarter. Edwards did not return due to left hip soreness.

Norman Powell came off the bench to pace the Clippers with 21 points, hitting 3 of 5 shots from 3-point range. John Wall had 14 points and eight assists, and Moses Brown produced 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington each added 12 points. Luke Kennard scored 11 points, and Terance Mann posted 10 points.





