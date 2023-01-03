BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT LULA ATTENDS PELÉS WAKE BEFORE FUNERAL

News Sports Brazilian President Lula attends Pelé's wake before funeral

Lula attended the wake at the stadium of Pelé's long-time club Santos on Tuesday and said farewell to the three-time world champion, who was placed there on Monday.

Brazil's new President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was among more than 150,000 mourners to file past the coffin of football great Pelé.



Lula embraced Pelé's son Edinho and his widow Marcia Aoki and said a prayer with other relatives and friends by the coffin.



Lula was sworn in as the new head of state of the largest country in Latin America on Sunday. He had already ruled Brazil from 2003 to 2010.



FIFA president Gianni Infantino attended on Monday but has been widely criticized on social media for taking a selfie near the coffin.



Later on Tuesday, the body will be taken in a funeral procession through the neighbourhood where Pelé's 100-year-old mother still lives to the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery high-rise block. Pelé was to be interred there in the family vault.



Edson Arantes do Nascimento, as the striker was known by his full name, left his mark on football like no other and is still the only male player to win three World Cups.





