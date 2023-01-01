News Sports Uruguay forward Luis Suárez joins Brazil club Gremio

Uruguay national team record scorer Luis Suárez has joined Brazil's Gremio, the Porto Alegre club has announced.



Suárez, 35, will play for promoted Gremio in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, a club statement said. Gremio are two-time Brazilian champions and three-time winners of the Copa Libertadores.



"Ready for this nice challenge. I am looking forward to being part of it and will enjoy it," Suarez tweeted late Saturday.



The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid last played in his home country at his boyhood Montevideo club Nacional to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar where Uruguay were eliminated in the group stage.











