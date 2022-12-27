Djokovic back on Australian soil a year after deportation

Tennis star Novak Djokovic returned to Australia on Tuesday, a year after being deported for not being vaccinated against Covid-19.



Widespread media reports said the Serbian had landed in Adelaide, where he will play in a warm-up event starting on January 1 ahead of the Australian Open (January 16-29).



The 35-year-old was deported at the start of 2022 after he entered Australia without a coronavirus jab. He had sought an exemption but the government sent him packing after ruling he was a danger to society given his anti-vaccine stance.



Since then, Australia has lifted its vaccine mandate for travellers and the government dropped an automatic three-year entry ban for Djokovic.



Australian Open chief Craig Tiley told a news conference on Tuesday that he hoped spectators give Djokovic a warm welcome.



"I have a great deal of confidence in the Australian public," Tiley said.



"We're a very well-educated sporting public, particularly those who come to the tennis, they love their tennis, they love seeing greatness, they love seeing great athleticism, great matches.



"And I have a lot of confidence that the fans will react like we hope they would react and have respect for that."



Djokovic is gunning for a record-extending 10th title at Melbourne Park next month as he bids to draw level with Rafa Nadal's men's singles record of 22 grand slam titles.



