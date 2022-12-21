SEVILLA TERMINATE MIDFIELDER ISCOS CONTRACT BY MUTUAL CONSENT

Sevilla have reached an agreement with midfielder Isco Alarcon to terminate his contract, the Spanish La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday.

"The club would like to wish Isco the very best of luck for the future," Sevilla said in a statement.

A former Spain player, Isco moved to Sevilla in August as a free agent after his deal with Real Madrid expired.

The 30-year-old produced one goal and three assists in 19 matches for Sevilla.

During his nine-year career with Real Madrid, Isco won 15 major trophies, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, three UEFA Super Cup trophies, and three Spanish La Liga titles.



