Ukraine urges IOC to permanently ban Russia from international sports

DPA SPORTS Published December 15,2022

Russia should be completely excluded from international sporting events, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday after speaking with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.



"Since February, 184 Ukrainian athletes have died as a result of Russia's actions. One cannot try to be neutral when the foundations of a peaceful life are being destroyed and universal human values are being ignored," Zelensky said.



The silence of athletes, coaches and officials condoned aggression, and Russia was using sports for propaganda purposes, he said.



"The only fair response to such actions is complete isolation of the terrorist state on the international stage. In particular, this applies to international sports events."



Zelensky also called on the IOC to contribute to the restoration of sports infrastructure in Ukraine destroyed by Russia amid its invasion, which was launched on February 24.



On Friday, the IOC opened the door for a return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to international sports competition, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



An Olympic Summit agreed on a motion from the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to "facilitate the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus in competitions in Asia under its authority, while respecting the sanctions in place."



The statement said conditions for participation of Russians and Belarusians include respect for the Olympic Charter and the sanctions which include the ban on flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications of Russia and Belarus at sports events.











