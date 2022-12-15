Teenager dies in France amid celebrations after France-Morocco match

A teenager was killed Wednesday evening in Montpellier, southern France, amid celebrations after the France-Morocco football match.

A driver ran over the young boy as people thronged the streets to celebrate France's victory over Morocco in the World Cup semi-final.

Herault prefecture in a statement said the teenager died despite being taken care of "in the hospital in absolute urgency."

The driver of the car is on the run, according to local media.

The vehicle was later "found near the accident scene and sequestered."

The police investigation is continuing, the statement added.