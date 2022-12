Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench for a world record equalling 196th Portugal cap in the World Cup quarter-final against Morocco on Saturday.



He drew level with Saudi Arabia's Badr al-Mutawa, with Spain's Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Buffon following with 180 and 176 caps, respectively.



Ronaldo is the world record scorer with 118 goals and at the Qatar tournament became the first man to score at five World Cups.