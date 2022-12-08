Utah Jazz top Golden State Warriors on last-second dunk

Rookie Simone Fontecchio made a last-second, game-winning dunk just after Malik Beasley hit a 3-pointer as the Utah Jazz scored five points in the final 7.8 seconds to earn an improbable 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday in Salt Lake City.

Jordan Poole led all scorers with 36 points in a game in which both teams were missing key players.

Poole made 1 of 2 free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give the Warriors a seemingly safe four-point lead after they trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but the Jazz then pulled off a win with a wild ending.

The late rally began with the 3-pointer from Beasley with 7.8 seconds to go. Nickeil Alexander-Walker then gave the Jazz life with 4.3 seconds remaining by stealing the ball from Poole in a frantic moment. The ball was advanced to Beasley, who connected with Fontecchio for the game-winning bucket with 1.4 seconds left.







