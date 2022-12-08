Spain coach Luis Enrique departs after World Cup exit

Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.







