 Contact Us
News Sports Spain coach Luis Enrique departs after World Cup exit

Spain coach Luis Enrique departs after World Cup exit

Reuters SPORTS
Published December 08,2022
Subscribe
SPAIN COACH LUIS ENRIQUE DEPARTS AFTER WORLD CUP EXIT

Spain coach Luis Enrique has left his job after the country's elimination in the last-16 at the World Cup, the Spanish football federation said on Twitter on Thursday.

Spain were beaten on penalties by Morocco after a goalless draw on Tuesday in an upset result after failing to turn their dominance in the game into a victory.

The 52-year-old coach said after the match that he was to blame for the defeat.

Enrique, who was first appointed Spain coach in 2018, had a contract until the end of the year.