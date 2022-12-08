JA MORANTS TRIPLE-DOUBLE SPARKS GRIZZLIES OVER THUNDER

Ja Morant had 26 points, a career-high-tying 13 rebounds and 11 assists to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 123-102 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have won a season-high four consecutive games and six of their last seven.

The Thunder's three-game winning streak was snapped.

Morant took over in the third quarter after Oklahoma City trimmed the Memphis lead to 75-73 with 5:37 left.

He scored seven consecutive points, in a variety of ways. Morant got to the free-throw line, drained a 3-pointer and hit a finger roll as the Grizzlies stretched their lead to nine, their biggest at the time.

Dillon Brooks also picked up Memphis in the third with three 3-pointers.

He scored 11 of his 24 points in the quarter.

Santi Aldama added 14 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. 12.

Jackson scored seven consecutive points in a 10-2 Memphis run to start the fourth that helped them begin to pull away for good.

Morant clinched the triple-double with a steal and feed to Brandon Clarke for a dunk with just more than three minutes remaining.

The triple-double was the second of the season and sixth of Morant's career, setting the Grizzlies' all-time mark since the franchise moved to Memphis.

Morant missed Monday's win over Miami with left ankle soreness.

Clarke scored eight of his 17 points in the fourth.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 26 points, going just 4 of 14 from the floor.

It was the first time in eight games Gilgeous-Alexander failed to reach the 30-point mark.

Gilgeous-Alexander helped keep Oklahoma City in the game, especially early, by getting to the free-throw line.

He was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the first quarter and wound up attempting a career-high 19 free throws, making 17.

The Thunder shot just 37 percent from the field, tying a season-low.

Oklahoma City's Luguentz Dort missed the game with a left knee contusion and Kenrich Williams (knee) missed his second consecutive game.







