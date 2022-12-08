England forward Sterling to return to World Cup after absence for 'family matter'

England forward Raheem Sterling is set re-join the national team for their World Cup campaign in Qatar following his absence for a "family matter."

"Raheem Sterling will return to England's FIFA World Cup base in Qatar," the English national team said on Twitter on Thursday.

"The Three Lions forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah tomorrow ahead of the quarter-final with France," it added.

Sterling, 28, returned to the UK after armed robbers broke into his family home in Surrey, England.

It is expected that Sterling will be part of the squad in the quarterfinal match against France on Saturday, to be held at Al Khor's Al Bayt Stadium.

Sterling missed England's win over Senegal 3-0 on Dec. 4, as the Three Lions bagged the quarterfinals ticket.

He scored one goal against Iran in the Nov. 21 World Cup match won by England 6-2.





