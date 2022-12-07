'Different ideas' - German Football League chief Hopfen leaves

Managing director Donata Hopfen is leaving the German Football League (DFL) by mutual consent after just one year because of "different ideas about the future strategic direction of the company," the DFL said on Wednesday.



Hopfen took the job in January in succession of Christian Seifert on a three-year contract.



Reports said that she failed to convince her critics in the areas of internationalisation, digitalization, and the 50+1 rule which outlaws full takeovers of German professional clubs by investors - and lost the confidence of the supervisory board.



Its chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "Coming from the outside [of football], she has set important impulses for the Bundesliga. Even if we do not continue on this path together, I wish her the very best for the future."



Hopfen said that a lot has been achieved during her short reign and named the Bundesliga and professional football "an important anchor for German society."



"I wish those responsible the necessary courage and will to change, not only reacting to the growing challenges, but also to actively shape them," she said.



A successor for Hopfen is yet to be named, with sources telling dpa that Axel Hellmann of Eintracht Frankfurt und Oliver Leki of Freiburg to act as caretakers.



The DFL runs the top flight Bundesliga and the second division with their 36 clubs.



