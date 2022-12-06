PORTUGALS RAMOS SCORES FIRST HAT-TRICK OF THE WORLD CUP

Portugal's Ramos scores first hat-trick of the World Cup

Goncalo Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup as Portugal powered towards a place in the quarter-finals with a one-sided mauling of Switzerland on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Ramos, named in the starting line-up ahead of veteran star Cristiano Ronaldo, struck in the 17th, 51st and 67th minutes as Portugal surged into a 5-1 lead against the Swiss.

Benfica forward Ramos -- making his first international start -- was substituted for Ronaldo with just under 20 minutes of regulation time remaining at the Lusail Stadium.

Prior to the tournament, Ramos had played just 33 minutes of international football for his country.

Portugal are set to face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday.