Kane scores as England reach World Cup quarters 3-0 over Senegal

Captain Harry Kane scored at last at the Qatar World Cup on Sunday when he helped England beat Senegal 3-0 and send them into a quarter-final against title holders France.



England overcame two big scares before Jordan Henderson opened the scoring in the 38th. Kane ended the half by making it 2-0, and Boukayo Saka wrapped up the last-16 match in the 57th.



Kane's goal - after he had not found the net in the group stage - moved him within one of Wayne Rooney's England record 53 goals.



The Tottenham forward was in fine form in Al Khor along with teenager Jude Bellingham who had played a starring role in the first two goals, and Phil Foden, who had two assists.



Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal, without their injured superstar Sadio Mane, will lament missing big chances from Ismaila Sarr and Bouyale Dia when the score was 0-0.



They failed to reach the quarter-finals as they had in 2002, and instead England will now face mighty France on Saturday, after Kylian Mbappe's brace helped Les Bleus beat Poland 3-1 earlier Sunday.



The two sides have met twice before at the World Cup, both in group games which England won 2-0 en route to the 1966 title and 3-1 in 1982.