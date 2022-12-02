F1 cancels 2023 Chinese Grand Prix over COVID-19 restrictions

The 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not be held due to coronavirus restrictions in the country, the Formula 1 said on Friday.

"Formula 1 can confirm, following dialogue with the promoter and relevant authorities, that the 2023 Chinese Grand Prix will not take place due to the ongoing difficulties presented by the COVID-19 situation," organizers said in a statement.

The Formula 1 is looking for "alternative options to replace the slot on the 2023 calendar."

The event was due on April 16, and it was last run in 2019 in Shanghai, before the coronavirus pandemic.

China has in place strict restrictions in place due to President Xi Jinping's "zero-COVID" policy. After recent protests against lockdown measures, authorities have signaled to ease the restrictions.