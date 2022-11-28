Serbia and Cameroon draw 3-3 in game of two quick comebacks

Cameroon and Serbia produced one of the best games of the Qatar World Cup but a dramatic 3-3 draw on Monday did little for their hopes of last 16 qualification.



Cameroon took the lead against the run of play on 29 minutes when Jean-Charles Castelletto tapped in at the far post following a flick-on from a corner.



But Serbia reacted with two quick-fire goals in first-half stoppage time from Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. They kept up the pressure early in the second half and a well-worked move allowed Aleksandar Mitrovic to get a deserved goal.



But Cameroon substitute Vincent Aboubakar changed the game again when he scooped the ball over the goalkeeper, assuming he was offside only to be ruled onside by the semi-automated system on 63 minutes.



Aboubakar repeated the trick in evading offside just three minutes later and squared for Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to tap home.



The draw gives both sides one point, with Brazil and Switzerland on three ahead of their meeting later on Monday. Serbia take on the Swiss in their final group game on Friday when Cameroon entertain the Brazilians.