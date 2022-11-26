Lewandowski scores his 1st World Cup goal as Poland beat Saudi Arabia 2-0

Saudi Arabia failed to follow up their famous win over Argentina with another scalp as they unluckily lost 2-0 to Poland in Group C on Saturday, with Robert Lewandowski scoring his first World Cup goal.



Piotr Zielinski blasted into the roof of the net on 39 minutes after good work by FIFA world player of the year Lewandowski, who finally broke his duck at age 34 when he robbed Abdulelah Al-Malki to slot home on 82 minutes.



The Saudis had a chance to hit back at 1-0 when Krystian Bielik was adjudged to have fouled Saleh Al-Shehri in the box on video review. But Wojciech Szczesny expertly saved Salem Al-Dawsari's spot-kick and got straight back up to somehow tip over Mohammed Al-Burayk's shot.



Poland, who drew 0-0 with Mexico in their opener, were more attacking in their approach after bringing Arkadiusz Milik in from the start. They dropped back in the second half but Milik did hit the bar with a diving header before Lewandowski struck the post.



The Saudis, who could have become the first team in Qatar to secure their spot in the last 16 with a victory, battled hard and created several other good opportunities but were slowed down by a series of minor injuries in a niggling but enthralling game.



Argentina face Mexico later on Saturday in the other group game, with Poland top on four points for now.









