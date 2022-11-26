LeBron returns to help power Lakers to win

Anthony Davis racked up 25 points and 15 rebounds, LeBron James added 21 points in his return after missing five games and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers sprinted away from the plummeting San Antonio Spurs 105-94 on Friday.

James was a force after being out with an adductor strain since Nov. 9. And Davis continued a run of double-doubles -- six in a row -- by scoring 11 of his points in the fourth quarter.

Lonnie Walker IV added 18 points and Troy Brown Jr. had 10 for Los Angeles, which has won four of its past five games. The Lakers were without Patrick Beverley, who was sitting out the first game of a three-game suspension for shoving the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton.

San Antonio dropped its seventh straight game and fell for the 12th time in 13 contests so far in November. Tre Jones led the Spurs with 19 points, with Devin Vassell scoring 18, Keldon Johnson adding 15, Jeremy Sochan hitting for 13 and Jakob Poeltl tallying 10.