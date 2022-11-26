FORMER HEAD COACH OF CHINAS NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM UNDER INVESTIGATION

China has launched an investigation into Li Tie, a former head coach of the national soccer team, the anti-graft authority of Hubei province said in a one-line statement on its website on Saturday.

"Li Tie is suspected of seriously violating the law," it said without elaborating.

Li could not be reached for comment, as is usually the case for people under investigation in China.

The 45-year-old former Everton midfielder had quit the national team last December amid growing criticism of his team's performances in the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

He was replaced by former team mate Li Xiaopeng.

Li had taken over Marcello Lippi's position as head coach in January 2020. He previously worked as an assistant coach to Lippi during the Italian's spells with Guangzhou Evergrande and the China national team before coaching Chinese Super League sides Hebei China Fortune and Wuhan Zall.