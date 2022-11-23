Germany suffer shock 2-1 defeat against Japan in World Cup

Germany tasted a shocking 2-1 defeat against Japan in a FIFA World Cup Group E opening match Wednesday in Qatar.

Japanese striker Daizen Maeda scored an early goal in the eighth minute but it was not allowed because of an offside at Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

Later in the first half, Germany were awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute by Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton after defender David Raum was brought down by goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

One minute later, Ilkay Gundogan converted the penalty kick.

Kai Havertz netted a goal in the 45th minute for the Germans but it was rejected after a VAR review.

Japan leveled when Ritsu Doan made a close-range finish in the 75th minute.

The Japanese national team took the lead in the 83rd minute with a goal from Takuma Asano, who steered the ball inside the near post. He was assisted by Kou Itakura.

Doan and Asano came off the bench to score for Japan.



