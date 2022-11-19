Perez leads Red Bull one-two in final practice for Abu Dhabi GP

Sergio Perez led a Red Bull one-two ahead of team-mate and champion Max Verstappen in the final practice session on Saturday for the Formula One season closer Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.



Perez clocked 1 minute 24.982 seconds around the 5.281-kilometre Yas Marina Circuit to beat Verstappen by 0.152 second. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes was third, with team-mate George Russell in fourth.



Ferrari were sixth and seventh with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, respectively, behind the McLaren of Lando Norris in fifth.



Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, who will have his final race before retirement in Abu Dhabi, was ninth, while German countryman Mick Schumacher was 18th.



Schumacher may also have his last F1 race for now in Abu Dhabi as he hasn't extended his contract with Haas and is doesn't look set to get a job elsewhere.



Verstappen and Red Bull have long clinched both drivers' and constructors' titles, but there's still plenty to be decided at the final race of the year on Sunday.



Leclerc and Perez are battling for the runner-up position in the drivers' championship, with the Ferrari man leading the way but tied with the Red Bull driver with 290 points.



In the constructors' championship, Mercedes still have hopes to beat Ferrari for the second place, while Alpine and McLaren are battling for fourth.



Qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is later on Saturday.

