S. Korean football star Son to play in World Cup despite eye injury

Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star Son Heung-min on Wednesday declared himself fit to represent his nation in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, despite an eye injury.

"Playing for your country at the World Cup is the dream of so many children growing up, just as it was one of mine too. I won't miss this for the world. I can't wait to represent our beautiful country, see you soon," the 30-year-old wing forward said on Instagram.

Son, a Spurs and South Korea regular, was in a race against time after a serious eye injury that he suffered in a UEFA Champions League group match against Olympique Marseille on Nov. 1. He had to leave the game in the first half, which Spurs won 2-1.

The Premier League club had said Son would undergo a surgery to "stabilise a fracture around his left eye," and will start his rehabilitation process.

South Korea will face Portugal, Ghana and Uruguay in the World Cup Group H.

Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held during the Northern Hemisphere winter, will start on Nov. 20.






