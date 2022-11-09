England defender Reece James to miss World Cup over knee injury

England right-back Reece James on Wednesday said he is "devastated" to miss the World Cup in Qatar due to a knee injury.

"Devastated. The minute I injured my knee, I knew the turnaround to make the World Cup would be tight, but I always felt it was possible," the 22-year-old said on Twitter.

"I've worked harder than I ever thought I could to give myself the best chance of going and truly believed I could help the team."

In October, Chelsea said Reece sustained the injury in a match against AC Milan, and was expected to "be out for eight weeks."

However, Reece was said to start jogging this week as Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirmed he could recover before the tournament.

"Good luck to the boys. I'll be back soon. Stay safe & sending love," James said.

Manager Gareth Southgate is expected to finalize England's World Cup squad soon as the international competition kicks off on Nov. 20.

James has 15 international caps, and he helped England reach the UEFA EURO 2020 final.

England will play against Iran, US and Wales in World Cup Group B.





