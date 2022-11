News Sports Real Madrid and Liverpool to repeat 2022 final, Bayern face PSG

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will see fierce matches such as the Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich pairings. The last 16 draw was held in Switzerland's Nyon on Monday.

Champions Real Madrid and Liverpool will repeat their matchup in the 2021-22 Champions League final, but this time with a clash in the last 16 of the competition.



Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in last season's final to clinch their 14th trophy in the competition.



The draw on Monday determined that Bayern Munich will face Paris Saint-Germain, both clubs who also already met in a Champions League final, with Bayern enjoying the triumph in their 2019-20 matchup.



Chelsea, winners in 2021, will have Borussia Dortmund on their way, while Manchester City will face another German side, RB Leipzig.



Other last 16 meetings include Club Brugge v Benfica, AC Milan v Tottenham, Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli and Inter Milan v Porto.



Ties take place over two legs, with group winners playing at home in the second legs.



The first legs are scheduled for February 14-15 and 21-22, while the second legs will be played on March 7-8 and 14-15.



As the away goal advantage was removed from all UEFA club competitions in 2021-22, ties level after both games will go to extra time and, if necessary, to a penalty shoot-out.