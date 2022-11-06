 Contact Us
Arsenal defeat Chelsea 1-0 in London derby to go back top of Premier League

Arsenal moved back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday thanks to Gabriel Magalhaes' second half goal to beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. The Gunners go two points ahead of Manchester City, while Chelsea slip 13 points adrift of the leaders down in seventh.

Published November 06,2022
A 63rd-minute toe-poke on the goal line from Brazilian defender Gabriel earned Arsenal a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.

Gabriel, lurking at the far post, got on the end of a Bukayo Saka corner that flew past a line of Chelsea defenders.

Arsenal, pressing hard and moving the ball at pace, had the better of a highly-charged London derby but were profligate in front of goal, with Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ben White missing chances against Graham Potter's side.

Chelsea's best efforts came on the counter-attack but they could produce only half-chances for Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.