Barcelona edged Fenerbahce Beko 81-80 on Friday in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 6 game.

Italian guard Nicolas Laprovittola rallied Barca with 26 points and seven assists at Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona.

US center Johnathan Motley played big for Fenerbahce Beko, dropping in 23 points with seven boards.

Fenerbahce Beko kept their lead in the EuroLeague standings after their first loss in six games. Barcelona is fourth at 4-2.