Iran lied about sending a limited number of drones to Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Iran has lied about sending a limited number of drones to Russia.

Zelensky also added that Kyiv's forces are shooting down at least 10 of those drones a day.

"We must ensure the full protection of Ukraine's airspace, and we will continue to do everything possible for this," Zelensky said.

He added that they expect good news regarding the introduction of air and missile defense systems to the country.