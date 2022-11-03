German forward Werner to miss 2022 World Cup due to ankle injury

German forward Timo Werner will be out for the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to start this month due to ankle injury.

"Timo Werner suffered an ankle injury last night in the win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Scans today in Leipzig showed that he has unfortunately torn the syndesmosis ligament in his left ankle and will therefore be out for the rest of 2022," his club RB Leipzig said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Qatar 2022, the first World Cup ever to be held during Northern Hemisphere winter, will begin on Nov. 20.

Werner, 26, scored 24 goals in 55 international caps for the German national team.

He played for Germany in the 2018 World Cup and the UEFA EURO 2020.

Separately Werner helped Chelsea win the 2021 UEFA Champions League. He won the UEFA Super Cup in the same year.

Germany will play against Spain, Costa Rica and Japan in the World Cup Group E.

The group features former world champions: Spain (2010) and Germany (2014).