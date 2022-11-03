Barcelona defender Pique to retire after weekend match

Barcelona and Spain's experienced defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement from football in a video on Thursday.

"Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers (term for Barcelona fans), have given me everything ... I want to tell you that I've decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end," Pique said on Twitter.

"I've always said that there would not be any other team after Barca. And that's how it will be. This Saturday's game will be my last at Camp Nou," the 35-year-old said, adding that he will remain as a Barcelona fan to support the team.

Barcelona will take on Almeria in a Saturday La Liga match at home.

In the video, Pique has visited Spotify Camp Nou Stadium, the home of Barcelona, which was empty during night time.

Dressed casual, Pique seemed alone to roam in the stadium as he is set to say goodbye as a professional player.

Pique also said "I'll be back" in the video while he was looking at the Camp Nou stands.

"Long live Barca. Always," he added.

The Barcelona product has a contract with the Spanish club until 2024 but it is not clear how the club will act.

Pique won 30 trophies with Barcelona, including three UEFA Champions League titles in 2009, 2011 and 2015, and eight Spanish La Liga championships.

He was a Manchester United defender to win the 2008 English Premier League and a Champions League trophy with the Red Devils in the same year.

Pique also secured the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the UEFA EURO 2012 with his native Spain.

In 2018, Pique retired from international football after tallying 102 caps for the Spanish national team.



