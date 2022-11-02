News Sports New Super League boss plans talks with UEFA next week

New Super League boss plans talks with UEFA next week

"I'll be in Nyon (Switzerland) next week to discuss this with UEFA. This is also my understanding of dialogue, that you listen to the other side and have confrontational talks, because we will certainly not be able to agree on everything," Bernd Reichart told Toni Kroos' Einfach mal Luppen podcast published on Tuesday.

DPA SPORTS Published November 02,2022 Subscribe

Flags with UEFA logo are seen outside of the Union of European Football Associations headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, October 5, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

The new boss of the failed European Super League wants to discuss the plans to relaunch the competition with European football governing body UEFA next week.



"I'll be in Nyon (Switzerland) next week to discuss this with UEFA. This is also my understanding of dialogue, that you listen to the other side and have confrontational talks, because we will certainly not be able to agree on everything," Bernd Reichart told Toni Kroos' Einfach mal Luppen podcast published on Tuesday.



Reichart recently became the head of A22 Sports Management, a company that represents the Super League teams.



The original Super League project, led by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, collapsed in the face of widespread anger among fans, clubs and federations, including world football governing body FIFA and UEFA.



German clubs weren't among the founding 12 members, of which nine withdrew within a few hours after the announcement of the breakaway league in April 2021.



There was particularly strong criticism of the concept. Under the original idea, the 12 founding members were guaranteed participation in the Super League regardless of their domestic league performance.



German sides Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have recently once again refused to join the Super League even with a new format.



The planned talks with UEFA should be a "nice signal to clubs that are currently still shying away or even fear sanctions" if they enter the Super League dialogue, Reichart said.



Currently, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, are involved in a legal battle against UEFA at the European Court of Justice. The clubs accuse the federation of operating a monopoly and a formal ruling is expected next year.





































