ILL RETIRE AT REAL MADRID, I JUST DONT KNOW WHEN - KROOS

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos says he will retire at the Spanish club, although it might not be when his contract expires in June 2023.

The German, who turns 33 in January, is considering an early retirement from club football at the end of the season, according to some Spanish reports.

Kroos retired from international duty with Germany in June last year after a last 16 elimination by England in Euro 2020, but said the reports were "funny" as even he had not decided his future yet.

"I feel very good physically, things are going well on the pitch, I'm very happy," Kroos told a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Celtic.

"Sometimes it's funny to read things, when not even I know what is going to happen. Next year I will think about it, or in the (World Cup) break, I will think a bit about what could happen, bit by bit I will decide.

"What I have always said and is something that has not changed, is that I will not move clubs. I will always stay here, I will retire here, the only thing I don't know is when."

Kroos, who was sent off for the first time in his career in Madrid's 1-1 draw with Girona on Sunday, joined Real Madrid in 2014 from Bayern Munich.

He has won the Champions League four times with Los Blancos, as well as once with the German giants, along with three Spanish and three German league titles, as well as the World Cup with his national team in 2014.

The midfielder is happy to wait for potential renewal talks with Madrid until even as late as March next season.

"The club are very calm, like me. I've been here nearly eight and a half years," added Kroos. "We will talk calmly in January, February, or even March."

Madrid can seal top spot in their Champions League group with a win over Celtic on Wednesday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed striker Karim Benzema was feeling better after a thigh problem and had a chance of being included in the squad, although Aurelien Tchouameni was not yet ready after a muscular issue.