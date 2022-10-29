Bayern Munich fire six goals past Mainz to take over top spot of Bundesliga

Bayern Munich demolished visitors Mainz 05 6-2 on Saturday, with Sadio Mane scoring once and setting up two more goals, to take over the lead in the Bundesliga.

Senegal international Mane, who scored in Bayern's 3-0 midweek win at Barcelona in the Champions League, also missed a penalty. Germany international Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka were also on target for Bayern along with substitute Mathys Tel and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Mainz briefly cut the deficit twice, with goals from Silvan Widmer and Marcus Ingvartsen, after also missing a penalty.

The champions went two points clear at the top of the league with 25. Union Berlin, in second place on 23, are in action against Borussia Moenchengladbach on Sunday. Mainz drop to eighth on 18.







