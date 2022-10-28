Beşiktaş appoint ex-manager Şenol Güneş to coach team

Beşiktaş on Friday hired ex-manager Şenol Güneş to coach the Istanbul football team until the end of the 2023-24 season.

On Twitter, Beşiktaş posted a video compilation of highlights of his previous stint with the team, 2015-2019.

Güneş said he is glad to be part of the Beşiktaş family.

"I would like to thank all the Beşiktaş management for giving me this chance. I also thank all the fans for the love I have seen recently.

"We have done good things in our previous relationship. The love given to me shows the relationship between us," Güneş said during the signing ceremony.

"I expect all available players to make a fresh start. We will try to find solutions by looking at our own game and our shortcomings," he added.

Ahmet Nur Çebi, Beşiktaş club president, also said that they will work together to make Beşiktaş better.

"Our aim is to win the championship. We will be chasing the title this year," Çebi pledged.

Returning as manager for a second time, Güneş led the Istanbul club to win two Super Lig titles in 2016 and 2017.

The 70-year-old previously managed the Turkish national team, Trabzonspor, and South Korea's FC Seoul.

During his career, his biggest achievement was Türkiye's third spot in the 2002 World Cup in South Korea and Japan.

On Thursday, Beşiktaş parted ways with head coach Valerien Ismael over poor results.

With 19 points, the Black Eagles are currently fifth in the Turkish Super Lig standings.