Mexico Grand Prix to remain on Formula 1 calendar until 2025

The Mexico City Grand Prix will remain on the Formula One race calendar until 2025, the F1 said on Thursday.

The addition of the race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to the calendar was announced after an agreement was reached between F1, the Mexico City government and the race promoters.

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, said: "I am very pleased to announce that Formula 1 will continue to race in Mexico City for another three years under this new agreement."

The Mexico City Grand Prix returned to F1 calendar in 2015 and generated over $2,443 million economic activity until 2021.

The upcoming Mexico City Grand Prix, which will be held on Sunday, is expected to attract around 350,000 fans.





