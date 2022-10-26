MANCHESTER UNITEDS RAPHAEL VARANE MAY MISS 2022 WORLD CUP: HEAD COACH

Manchester United's French defender Raphael Varane may miss the 2022 World Cup, the Red Devils' head coach said on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag added that the 29-year-old would be benched until the start of the upcoming World Cup to recover from an injury at a Chelsea game last Saturday.

"Rapha Varane isn't in the squad," Ten Hag said. "He will be out, certainly until the World Cup so he will not play in this block (of games) for Man United."

The Dutch coach said he could not yet confirm whether Varane would be well enough to join the France squad, led by coach Didier Deschamps in the World Cup.

The 2018-World-Cup-winner was ruled out for at least six weeks with a leg injury resulting from a challenge by Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



