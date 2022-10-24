News Sports Löw criticises Bundesliga players for trying to draw fouls

"In a European comparison, I see honest football in England, fast, tough but decent football. I always see the intention of the players to stay on their feet. In Germany, I see players who fall with every physical contact and do not accept referee decisions, or coaches who are constantly with the fourth official," Former Germany coach Joachim Löw said in his comments.

Former Germany coach Joachim Löw has criticised Bundesliga players and coaches for arguing too much with referees and players for trying to draw fouls.



Löw said in an interview with Monday's edition of Kicker sports magazine that fans don't want to see these scenes and named the English Premier League a role model in this respect.



"In a European comparison, I see honest football in England, fast, tough but decent football. I always see the intention of the players to stay on their feet," Löw said.



"In Germany, I see players who fall with every physical contact and do not accept referee decisions, or coaches who are constantly with the fourth official. I don't want that, I want respect for the sovereignty of the referee."



He said coaches should "pay attention to the game. Constantly pouncing on decisions is - despite all the emotion - definitely the wrong way and not the point of the game.



"The fans want to see fairness on the pitch and not this constant falling without a foul."



Löw coached Germany from 2006 until last year, highlighted by the 2014 World Cup title. He has taken time off since then but told Kicker that he was now ready "to take on a job in football again."









