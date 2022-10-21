Former Besiktas head coach Christoph Daum diagnosed with cancer

Christoph Daum, a former head coach of Istanbul powerhouses Besiktas and Fenerbahce, has been diagnosed with cancer, he said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from the public eye over the last few months as I was diagnosed with cancer as part of a routine check-up," the German coach wrote on Instagram.

He added that the treatment is working well for him, asking to respect the privacy he needs to get well soon. The 68-year-old thanked everyone for their support.

Besides Besiktas and Fenerbahce, Daum's former teams Stuttgart and Bayer Leverkusen wished him a speedy recovery.

Daum also coached Austrian club Austria Wien, and Germany's Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt throughout his career.

He bagged the Bundesliga title in 1992 with Stuttgart, Austrian League title in 2003 with Austria Wien, and Turkish Super League titles with Besiktas in 1995, and in 2004 and 2005 with Fenerbahce.



