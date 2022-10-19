Xavi amused by Clasico loss reax: 'Like a family member has died'

Xavi knows he must deliver success at Barcelona to keep his job but insists that "I'm not going to hide."



The Blaugrana have endured a miserable week, drawing 3-3 with Inter in the Champions League and then losing 3-1 at Real Madrid in the Clasico.



Barca are now relying on favours to advance in Europe and have been knocked off top spot in LaLiga.



Still, coach Xavi is not changing his outlook, reiterating on Wednesday "the goal is to win titles".



That is the expectation within the club, and Xavi knows the consequences for failure – although he was amused by the number of messages he received after Sunday's result.



"I think we've made a team to win titles," he said ahead of Thursday's game against Villarreal.



"I am excited, people give me encouragement. I have a mobile with so many messages that it seems like a family member has died.



"The transition was in the last half season. If we don't succeed, as the president said, there will be consequences, especially for me.



"I'm here to solve problems, and if we don't win, another coach will come. I'm not going to hide."



Asked when he might lose his job, Xavi replied: "Anytime, tomorrow. On the street, people raise their fists at me. But I am positive.



"We have lost at Madrid, and we can be knocked out in Europe. Well, I will keep fighting."



There was at least success on an individual level on Monday, as Gavi scooped the Kopa Trophy, Robert Lewandowski the Muller Trophy and Alexia Putellas the Ballon d'Or Feminin.



But Xavi wants to build on those "exciting" triumphs by repeating them as a team.



"For me, [Gavi's] award is more than deserved," the coach said. "I take this opportunity to congratulate Alexia and Robert Lewandowski.



"These awards mean that Barca is more alive than ever. It's exciting to see our players win individual prizes. Now the collective prizes are missing."

