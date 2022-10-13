FIFA considers compensation fund for workers in World Cup hosts Qatar

Football's ruling body FIFA is not ruling out setting up a compensation fund for workers who got injured or died at construction sites for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.



FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell told the Council of Europe in a hearing on Thursday in Strasbourg it was "important to try to see that anyone who suffered injury as a consequence of working in the World Cup, that that is somehow redressed."



He added "this is something that we're interested in progressing" but he also said that such a compensation fund was "not the simplest thing" to implement because it required thorough consideration and a clear structure.



Hosts Qatar have been criticised for years over the treatment of migrant workers in the country. Qatar has dismissed some of the criticism and says it has carried out reforms but rights groups say that more must be done.



The World Cup is scheduled for November 20-December 18.





