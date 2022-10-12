SERBIA REACH 2022 FIVB WOMENS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Serbia have reached the final of the FIVB Women's World Championship by beating the US 3-1 (25-21, 25-20, 17-25, 25-23) in the semifinal round on Wednesday.

Tijana Boskovic carried Serbia to victory with 33 points in Gliwice, Poland.

The US's Kelsey Robinson scored 18 points.

Serbia will be seeking to clinch its second title in a row.

The other finalist will be determined after the Italy-Brazil semifinal match on Thursday.

The 19th FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship will conclude with the third place and final games in Apeldoorn, the Netherlands on Saturday.





