ITALYS FIDANZA WINS FIRST GOLD OF TRACK CYCLING WORLDS

Martina Fidanza of Italy won the first gold medal of the track world championships in France on Wednesday as she defended her title in the women's scratch.

Fidanza, the daughter of former cyclist Giovanni Fidanza, attacked on the last of 40 laps in the 10-kilometre race to finish well clear of Maike van der Duin.

The Dutch rider also came second to Fidanza at last year's event. Britain's Jessica Roberts claimed the bronze medal.

Australia will go up against the Netherlands in the men's team sprint final later on Wednesday on the same track that will be used for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Netherlands have become track cycling's powerhouse in recent years, helped by their dominant men's sprinters.

Led by Harrie Lavreysen, the Dutch have won the last four men's team sprint titles.

Two-time defending champions Germany take on China in the women's team sprint final.