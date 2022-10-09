Dynamo Kyiv match interrupted by air raid warning

The match between Dynamo Kyiv and Ruh Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League was interrupted in the 80th minute due to an air raid warning.

Dynamo Kyiv has announced from its social media account that the match played in the city of Lviv was suspended for some time in the 80th minute due to an air raid warning.

Dynamo Kyiv was leading 2-0 at the time the warning was heard and the players of the two teams headed to the shelters.

The match restarted after an hour of a break as the alarm was over.

Dynamo Kyiv won the match 3-0.