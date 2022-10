Türkiye defeated Uzbekistan 1-0 to qualify for the Amputee Football World Cup final on Friday.

Omer Guleryuz scored a goal in the first minute, which turned out to be the sole goal for either side at Istanbul's Vodafone Park.

Türkiye is set to face Angola, who eliminated Haiti 4-2, in the next round at Istanbul's Nef Stadium on Sunday.

At the last Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico in 2018, Türkiye finished a runner-up after losing to Angola 5-4 in penalty shootouts.