Messi scores another Champions League landmark goal against Benfica

Lionel Messi broke yet another record with his delightful goal for Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's Champions League 1-1 draw with Benfica in Lisbon.



His first-half goal made him the only player to have scored against 40 different opponents in UEFA's flagship club competition.



The 35-year-old started off an intricate one-touch move before receiving the ball from Neymar and stroking home a delightful left-footed strike into the left-hand corner.



Out of the 40 teams he has found the net against, Messi has scored more times against Arsenal (nine) than any other club, while the former Barcelona star has also scored six goals against his current team, PSG.



The goal was his 127th in the competition, meaning only Cristiano Ronaldo (141) has scored more. His first in the competition was against Panathinaikos in November 2005, when the Argentine was 18.



