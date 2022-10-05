News Sports Dortmund hopes Haller can return for second half of the season

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said he hopes striker Sébastien Haller can return for the second half of the season after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.



"Sébastien and I met last Tuesday, and that's when he told me that his chemotherapy will end soon. We have high hopes that he might be able to rejoin the team in the second half of the season," Watzke told the Sport Bild newspaper on Wednesday.



He stressed, however, that Haller will be the one deciding on a comeback.



"We don't want to and we must not pressure him. It's a massive illness. He will get all the time in the world," Watzke said.



Haller was diagnosed with a testicular tumour shortly after arriving in Dortmund from Dutch champions Ajax in July. After the removal, the tumour was found to be malignant and the 28-year-old underwent chemotherapy.







