Mueller and Kimmich in isolation after positive COVID-19 test

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Müller have tested positive for the coronavirus one week ahead of their big Bundesliga duel with Borussia Dortmund.

Published October 01,2022
Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller and Joshua Kimmich have tested positive for COVID-19 and have gone into isolation, the German champions said on Saturday,

Both players were in the starting lineup in Friday's 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, with Mueller also grabbing a goal.

The club said they had tested positive on Saturday, had no symptoms and were currently at home.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka only returned a few days ago after their own infection last week.

Bayern, who take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League on Tuesday, have also stopped players from signing autographs after training following an increase in positive cases in Bavaria in recent weeks.