Chalobah sees red as Newcastle thrash 10-man Fulham 4-1

Newcastle United made the most of an early red card for Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah, thumping their hosts 4-0 in their Premier League clash at Craven Cottage on Saturday to secure their first away win of the season.

Defensive midfielder Chalobah was sent off in the eighth minute for a dangerous challenge on Sean Longstaff that referee Darren England initially only deemed worthy of a yellow card, but he upgraded it to a straight red after a VAR review.

The visitors wasted little time capitalising on his dismissal, Callum Wilson bundling the ball home from close range to open the scoring three minutes later, and Miguel Almiron made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute with a sumptuous left-foot volley.

Newcastle went into the break 3-0 up after Sean Longstaff reacted quickest to thump home the rebound after teammate Sven Botman's header was turned onto the post by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Almiron slotted home his second from Joe Willock's precise pass to make it 4-0 12 minutes into the second half, and only the linesman's flag stopped him from completing his hat-trick as he had a goal ruled out for offside in the 69th minute.

Bobby De Cordova Reid scored a late consolation goal for the hosts but it made little difference as Newcastle move into sixth spot on 11 points after eight games, while Fulham are two places below them on goal difference.







